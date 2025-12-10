The disqualified governorship aspirant in the recent Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary, Prince Dotun Babayemi, has reaffirmed his loyalty to the party.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the APC Screening Committee disqualified Babayemi alongside six other aspirants for allegedly violating party guidelines, the APC constitution, and provisions of the Electoral Act.

Other aspirants include the former deputy governor and APC National Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore, immediate past Deputy Governor Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), and Babatunde Haketer Oralusi.

Following the disqualification, the affected aspirants shrugged off their disqualification as a “Huge joke,” but Babayemi, on Wednesday, accepted the outcome.

In a personally signed statement sighted by New Telegraph, Babayemi pledged to respect the party’s leadership and its decision-making process.

“As a gubernatorial aspirant, I have traversed 299 out of the 332 wards in Osun State, spreading President’s Renewed Hope message and consistently stating that the party remains supreme. I will abide by its decision on who flies the flag in 2026,” he said.

“In the past few days, the leadership of our party at the National and State levels, under the wise guidance of our Leader, President Bola Tinubu, have been busy resolving the issues that are cropping up, with a view to reaching a workable resolution that will leave our party united, and able to regain power in Osun come 2026.”

He stressed, “I restate my commitment to the ideals of the Progressives, and I am prepared to abide by the Party’s resolutions concerning the 2026 Governorship Election, believing that the actualisation of our shared goals of delivering good governance to our people supersedes any individual desires.”