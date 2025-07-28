Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has urged stakeholders of the Omoluabi Progressives in Osun State to rededicate themselves to the core aim of returning the state to true progressive leadership in the 2026 governorship election.

Aregbesola also urged them to actively engage young citizens of the state to participate in the forthcoming continuous voter registration, as it is key to setting the state on the path of a people-friendly government.

Addressing the stakeholders at the monthly meeting of the tendency in Ilesa, yesterday, the former Minister of Interior sought the need for members of the ADC to engage in policy and issue based discourses to attract public support for the coalition party.

“I thank the leaders of all local governments present for their unalloyed support, unflinching loyalty, steadfastness, and personal commitment, both financial and material, to the growth of our great party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Your resolve to reclaim our state for the entrenchment of good governance and a PEOPLE-FRIENDLY GOVERNMENT (PFG) is deeply commendable.

“The time has come to swing into action. The forthcoming Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, scheduled to commence on 18th August, is crucial to the task ahead. It is important for everyone to actively participate, mobilise, and galvanise our people, especially young people of voting age who have benefited from our various programmes in Osun, as well as those who have been left behind by successive governments, to register and be ready to vote.

“We also need to maintain decorum in our political engagements. Rather than resort to name-calling or personal attacks, we must focus on policy and issue-based debates that enrich political discourse and set the tone for our mission to return Osun to true progressive leadership.

“We are convinced and reassured of the support of our people to take us to the desired zenith. Nigeria must work in our lifetime. We will bring back a PEOPLE-CENTRED government,” Aregbesola noted.

Earlier in an address, Chairman, Omoluabi Progressives, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji, applauded the efforts of members so far, especially since the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the next elections.

He urged them to participate actively in the forthcoming Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), as it will enable them to return Osun to true progressive leadership in 2026.

“We are grateful to you all for your support. I am particularly delighted to welcome all of you, especially those who are just joining us to the fold. We are more than very happy to receive you.

“I want you all to be united. Ours is a party built on a solid progressive ideology. We will not renege on the promises we have made to the people. We will continue to work hard to achieve this objective.

“The secret to winning elections is active participation in the electoral process, which begins with voter registration. From the unit to the ward, local government and state levels, please canvass our people to come out and register.

“Our mission to reclaim Osun will only be possible if thousands of our members have the prerequisite to vote. So, let’s come out to register. By the grace of God, we will emerge victorious at the end of the day,” Adesiji noted.

In his remarks, former Chairman of the board of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Jide Adeniji stated that only the ADC will offer true progressive leadership to the citizenry.

Adeniji, who hails from Ila Orangun observed that the current situation of the state requires an administration hinged on people-oriented policies and programmes.

Other speakers, including Mrs Aina Ogundare, Alhaji Sakariyau Oyedeji, former ALGON Chairman in Osun, Hon. Boye Jayeola, Prof. Akinwande Kayode, Pa Caleb Oni, among others, re-emphasised the need for members of the tendency to double their efforts so as to ensure that the ADC wins the next governorship election in Osun.

The meeting also witnessed the official decamping of the executives of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Labour Party members and grassroots mobilisers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the state, who officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The new members pledged their commitment to the success of the party in all elections.