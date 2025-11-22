Osun 2026: APC’ll Remain United After Guber Primary, NPA Boss Assures

…Empowers 1,000 women to tackle poverty in Osun

The Executive Director of Marine and Operations at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Olalekan Badmus, has assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would remain united after its governorship primary billed to hold on December 13, 2025.

Badmus said APC as a party has its own way of maintaining unity among the members, saying the party would not be threatened before, during and after the primary election among the aspirants vying on the platform of the party.

The Osogbo-born grassroot political mobilizer gave the assurance, on Saturday, while speaking at an empowerment programme for women of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola(Ilerioluwa), held at Tinubu/Shettima campaign office, Osogbo.

According to him, “APC has its own mechanism to maintain the unity of the party. I am confident that the party leadership is working diligently to ensure that all gubernatorial aspirants are united before, during, and after the primary.

“We have a leadership structure that understands the dynamics and how to utilise them for the benefit of the party, to keep it in shape after the primary.”

Speaking about the empowerment, he disclosed that over 1,000 women have benefited from Oyetola’s empowerment initiative, which he is sponsoring.

According to him, “The major aim of this programme is to give back to society. It is organised for residents of Osun State across the federal constituency to encourage women involved in small-scale businesses by providing grants that will support their ventures.

“This is the fifth edition, and over 1,000 individuals have benefited from the initiative. Plans are underway to increase the number.”

The pioneer Field Commander of Osun State Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, said, “Since Oyetola left government in 2022, his organisation, Ilerioluwa, is the only political group that attends to the needs and welfare of the people of the state individually.”