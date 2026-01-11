Osun 2026: APC Youths Express Confidence In Oyebamiji’s Candidacy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Wing in Osun State has declared total support for the party’s governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the August 8, 2026 governorship election, describing his emergence as a unifying force and a symbol of renewed hope for the party.

Speaking at an interactive session with the candidate in Osogbo on Sunday, the Osun APC Youth Leader, Alhaji Goke Akinwemimo, said the gathering marked a new political beginning for the party and signaled confidence in electoral victory.

“I stand before you this morning in the spirit of unity, solidarity, and unwavering determination to warmly welcome our incoming Governor, Insha’Allah, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji,” he said.

“This gathering not only symbolizes a new beginning for our party, it also serves as a strong signal of victory in the August 8, 2026 governorship election.”

Akinwemimo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Chief Bisi Akande, and other party leaders for their roles in the emergence of Oyebamiji, noting that their leadership helped avert internal crisis and strengthened unity within the APC.

According to him, the December 13 governorship primary marked “the beginning of the end of bad governance in Osun State,” adding that the outcome caught the opposition unprepared, having allegedly anticipated internal disarray within the ruling party.

He maintained that the APC youth structure in Osun remains one of the strongest in the South-West, stressing that party youths have remained resilient since losing power in 2022.

“Since 2022, when we were denied victory through orchestrated electoral irregularities, our youths have remained resilient, active, and well-organised. They have embraced the ideals of the APC and continue to attract defectors across party lines,” he said.

The APC Youth Leader appealed to aggrieved party members to put aside differences arising from the primaries and work collectively toward victory.

“The contest is now over. The real battle before us is to defeat the incumbent administration. We must remain united, focused, and even more resilient than ever. This struggle is about our future, our destiny, and the prosperity of Osun State.”

He also urged Oyebamiji to sustain the culture of youth inclusiveness if elected, recalling that former Governor Oyetola laid a solid foundation for youth participation in governance.

“We appeal to our governorship candidate to strengthen this culture of youth inclusion throughout the campaign and in the government that will be formed on November 27, 2026, by the grace of God,” he added.

Akinwemimo further appreciated party leaders and stakeholders who have consistently supported the youth wing, including Engr. Dayo Olawuni and Mr. Femi Oyetola, expressing confidence that the APC would secure victory “first on August 8, 2026, and again in 2027.”