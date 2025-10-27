Osun 2026: APC Youths Differ Over Zoning Agitation Of Guber Ticket

As primary election of the All Progressives Congress to elect its flag bearer for the 2026 Gubernatorial election draws nearer, youth leaders within the party have engaged in verbal war over the zoning agitation.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had announced that its primary for the August 8, 2026 governorship election in Osun State will hold on December 13.

As the date draws nearer, the agitations on whether to zone the ticket or not continues to generate ripples within the party, as youth leaders of the party have disagreed over the zoning agitation of the party’s governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial district.

Some of the party’s youth leaders in Olaoluwa, Irepodun, Isokan, Ede North, Ede South, and Ayedire local government areas of the state, appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, to ensure that the party fields the best candidate for the forthcoming governorship election and forget about the zoning.