Osun 2026: APC Releases Timetable, Activities

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, released the official timetable and schedule of activities for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

This is as the party outlines key dates for nomination, screening, delegate congresses, and the primary election as its prepares for the gubernatorial poll in the state.

In a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, and issued from the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, the process will formally begin with a notice of election to the state chapter on Friday, October 3, 2025.

It also noted that the process will be followed by an update of the membership register across the state between Monday, October 20, and Friday, October 31, 2025.

The statement noted that only members whose names appear in the register and who have been financially up to date with their dues for at least one year up to February 2025 will be eligible to participate in the exercise, either as voters or aspirants.

The party disclosed that the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms will open on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, while the deadline for submission of completed forms, supporting documents, and delegate forms is set for Monday, December 1, 2025.

To encourage inclusivity, the APC announced special concessions for women, youths, and persons with disabilities, PWDs. Female aspirants and PWDs are required to purchase only the Expression of Interest Form, as the Nomination Form will be issued free of charge.