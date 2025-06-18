Osun 2026: APC Primary’ll Be Rancour-Free – Owoeye

Share

In line with their outlined strategies to put formidable structures in place towards the actualization of Bola Oyebamiji’s gubernatorial ambition, the AMBO Movement on Tuesday inaugurated 393 ward youth coordinators across the political wards in the state.

The Chairman, AMBO Movement and immediate past Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, reaffirmed the commitment of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to continuously strengthen unity and ensure a hitchfree governorship primary of the party.

This is just as the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Adebayo Adeleke declared that no amount of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s intimation, harassment and propaganda can save him from defeat or deter the opposition from sending him parking next year.

Recall that AMBO Movement some weeks ago inuagurated stakeholders, Local Coordinators, Ward Coordinators, Women Assembly among others to ensure the spread of AMBO gospel across the state as part of effort to actualise Oyebamiji’s aspiration come 2026.

Inaugurating the youths, Owoeye noted that the initiative becomes a necessity in view of the critical position that the youths occupied in politics as the most energetic, vibrant and formidable segment of the population. According to him, the initiative was conceptualized to woo and win young generation into the AMBO fold as the newly inaugurated youth coordinators would begin to spread AMBO gospel across the state.

He eulogized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC national leader, Chief Adebisi Akande and Marine and Blue Economy Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola for providing quality leadership that has helped the party thus far.

“We are here to inaugurate AMBO Youth Assembly across Osun State and they are 393 youths that will mobilize for the emergence of Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji popularly called AMBO. If you look at the turnout you will angry with me that the campaigns for Oyebamiji has really touched the grassroots and it is an affirmation and incontrovertible evidence that Oyebamiji remains the only aspirant to beat anytime and anyday. He is not only known to all but by who-is-who in the progressive family.

“So, looking at it from AMBO Stakeholders, AMBO Local Government Coordinators, AMBO Ward Coordinators, AMBO Women Assembly to AMBO Youth Assembly, it is an attestation to the fact that he remains the only aspirant to beat and I want to tell the entire world that the way we are putting things together is to ensure that Oyebamiji takes over Osun in 2026 without controversy because he is prepared and ready for the job. He is ready for the primary and fully prepared to win the governorship election in Osun come 2026. As a party man, Oyebamiji is fully prepared for the primary and I can assure you that the primary will be rancour-free. He’s loved and cherished by all.

Earlier, Adebayo Adeleke hinted that the candidacy of Oyebamiji has become the talk of the town as AMBO Movement has become a household name within the state and beyond. He reassured that Oyebamiji remains the aspirant to beat and take the party to victory come 2026.

The ex-commissioner condemned in its entirety the statement credited Governor Ademola Adeleke where he was quoted to have ordered summon of heads of broadcast stations and media houses for interrogation over alleged breach of NBC codes. He emphasized that no amount of intimidation and threats of Adeleke’s government can deter or derail any member of the opposition from working assiduously to send Adeleke parking from Government House next year.

“Regardless of their intentions, we will continue to talk and nobody can stop us and if they do anything wrong, we will continue to say it. They can not cage us even after when one of us died. We still continue to talk and fight for good governance, justice and rule of law. If they want to kill all us, let them do that; we are not cowards. It is obvious that we are winning the next governorship election. As I said earlier, many of those that matter who participated in the last governorship election had left PDP for APC that is why Adelekes are running helter skelter to come to APC where there’s no vacancy”, he added.

Fielding questions from journalists, APC chieftain, Kayode Oduoye eulogized the youths for mobilizing massively for the inauguration, saying “in any evolving society, the youths play a very significant role as the agents of change, pillars of development. For any project or programme that has a futuristic impression, then, youths are needed that is why AMBO as a project has gone round the state to pick youths across the wards in the state so that they themselves can be the symbols and agents of good governance.”

In their separate remarks, former National Assembly member, Olubukola Oyewo, former Osun House of Assembly members, Adebayo Taiwo Olodo, Babatunde Festus Komolafe and former Field Commander, Amotekun corps, Comra Amitolu Shittu urged the newly inaugurated youth coordinators to walk diligently towards ensuring the emergence of Oyebamiji at the party primary and main gubernatorial election.

The event has in attendance: Hon. Abiodun Awolola, Hon. Richard Tinubu, Christiana Sola Ogunfolaju, Moshood Adekunle Oluawo, Hon. Olusegun Fanibe, Lateef Jayeola, George Durosinmi, Debo Akanbi, Mulikat Abiola, Bosun Oyintiloye, Gafar Amere, Hon. Olasunkanmi Akinola Omotuntun, Lawal Olubunmi, Hon. Fasasi Mojeed, Adegboyega Lateef Adelabu, Kareem Ismail Akande, Hon. Azeez Olasunkanmi, Kamil Oyedele, Abiodun Oladejo, Babatunde Lawrence Ayeni, Folake Olaniyan, Koyejo Bamidele, Hon. Rufus Oyegbile, Hon. Sunday Akere, Segun Awotunde, Jimoh Balogun, Olaniyan among others.

Share