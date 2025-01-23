Osun 2026: APC Natl’ Secretary Declares Gov’ship Ambition Amid Zoning Agitation

Share

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ajibola Basiru, on Thursday, opened up on his ambition to contest for the Osun governorship seat of the state come 2026 based on his readiness to serve.

Ajibola, a one-term Senator, former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Osun State made this known through a post on his verified Facebook page.

The APC national secretary who acknowledged some members of his party are afraid of fielding a candidate from Osun Central where the immediate past governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola was from said “We have considered all your arguments, and Almighty Allah will spare us beyond.”

His Facebook post reads “My ambition is based on my readiness to serve our people.

“All of you who are afraid of the communal agenda can rest assured; we have considered all your arguments, and Almighty Allah will spare us beyond.

“Osun Ma Jibola Ni 2026 Ni Agbara Olorun” he posted.

Meanwhile, groups within Osun APC under the aegis of the Coalition of Osun APC Interest Groups (COAIG) had cautioned the party against picking a governorship candidate from Osun Central.

The Coalition which called for a candidate from Osun West in a statement it released said “Our quest for a gubernatorial candidate to emerge from Osun West, provided former Governor Gboyega Oyetola does not contest again, is not fueled by political divisiveness but rather anchored in the pursuit of equity, fairness, and balance.

The group says it is advocating that the APC governorship ticket be zoned to the Osun West Senatorial District so as to avert the reoccurrence of what happened in the last governorship election.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Engagement and Operations, Samuel Iwolode, and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday, the group expressed disappointment on the wrong interpretation given to its agitation by some persons for their selfish interests.

The APC group said the call and advocacy of the group, that the governorship candidacy should emerge from the Osun West Senatorial District in the 2026 elections, is in the interest of the party.

COAIG asserted that its call for zoning is rooted in equity and fairness, noting that since 1999, no candidate from Osun West has emerged as the APC gubernatorial flagbearer.

“Our quest for a gubernatorial candidate to emerge from Osun West provided former Governor Gboyega Oyetola does not contest again, is not fueled by political divisiveness but rather anchored in the pursuit of equity, fairness, and balance,” the statement read.

“Zoning reflects the party’s commitment to equitable distribution of leadership roles, fostering unity and inclusiveness. It is only fair and logical that this mechanism is applied consistently across all political contests, including the gubernatorial primaries” the statement reads in part.

Share

Please follow and like us: