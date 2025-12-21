The All Progressives Congress (APC) Leaders’ Forum in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State has called for unity among party members ahead of the August 8, 2026, gubernatorial election in the state.

The call is contained in a communiqué issued by co-conveners of the Forum, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye and Hon. Tunji Adesokun, on Sunday in Osogbo.

The Forum said that if the members of the party could come together in oneness, the candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, would win the election without stress.

The communiqué, which described Oyebamiji as a loyal, committed, and highly experienced politician, said that his victory in the election must be pursued with unity of purpose.

The group, however, appealed to leaders of the party, both at the state and national levels, to work hard and unite all interests and opinions within the party for success to be achieved.

“We are approaching a major election, and we must ensure that we go into the poll as a united and cohesive group.

“The choice of Oyebamiji as the party’s candidate has made the task easier, but our leaders, both at the state and national levels, must still work hard and prevent internal sabotage.

“We, the members of the Forum, are in full alignment with the choice of Oyebamiji as our flag bearer, and we will mobilise for his victory across the grassroots”, the statement read.

The Forum restated the agreement earlier reached by leaders of APC in the LGA, that every member should jettison allegiance to other aspirants, once the party produces a candidate, irrespective of the constitutional mode of choice.

While commending the leaders of the party for ensuring a peaceful party primary in the state, the Forum urged them to bring all the aggrieved members together for the success of the party.

It declared that from all indications, the electorate is yearning for the return of APC in the state, but “members of the party must shun divisive tendencies.”

With the dedication of members, the Forum said the victory of APC at the polls would be easier.

The Forum commended “His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the national leader Chief Bisi Akande, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, the national secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the chairman of the party in the state, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, the leader of the APC Elders’ Forum in the state, Pa Sola Akinwunmi, and others for their commitment to the growth of the party.”