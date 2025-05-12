Osun 2026: APC Leader Decries Alleged Bias Of Party Leadership

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Oladejo Olaniyi, has decried what he described as “clear signs of bias” within the State party leadership ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries.

Olaniyi, who is the State Coordinator of the Osun APC Network Alliance, accused the State Party Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, of “double standards” in handling party affairs, warning that such tendencies could fuel disunity and weaken the party’s chances in future elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, Olaniyi said, “While the party leadership claims to be neutral, we are seeing visible preferential treatment for a particular aspirant.

“Party assets, such as the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, which should serve all APC members, are being used as personal campaign bases, while other aspirants are being subtly discouraged from engaging with party members at the grassroots.”

He also raised concerns over reports of alleged intimidation of party members who refuse to align with the said aspirant.

“Some members are being threatened that their chances of securing appointments depend on their support for one aspirant. This is unacceptable and goes against the democratic principles that the APC stands for,” he added.

Olaniyi appealed to the party chairman to “rise above personal interests and provide a level playing field for all aspirants,” stressing that only a fair and transparent process can guarantee unity within the party.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a response from the APC State Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, were unsuccessful as calls to his line were not answered as of press time. However, a party official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the chairman’s directive was aimed at maintaining order and avoiding unnecessary tension before the primaries.

“The chairman wants to ensure party executives remain neutral to prevent division. Everyone will be given a fair chance when the time comes,” the official said.

Olaniyi, however, insisted that actions must match words. “History is watching. We must not sacrifice the future of our party for short-term interests. Let the best aspirant emerge through a credible process,” he said.

He urged all party stakeholders to prioritize unity, fairness, and internal democracy in the overall interest of the APC in Osun State.

