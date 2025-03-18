Osun 2026: APC Has No Anointed Candidate – Ex-LG Chairmen

Share

The former Chairmen of Osun State Local Government Areas between 2017 to 2022 have debunked the claim of anointing any candidate to pick the 2026 gubernatorial ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The Chairmen who spoke on Monday noted that they unanimously agreed that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola remain their preferred candidate for the 2026 guber race.

Meanwhile, they noted that, if the Minister who held the ticket last decided not to recontest in 2026, the guber ticket should be zoned to Osun West Senatorial District for equal representation and equity.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairmen, the ex-council boss for Boluwaduro, Akeem Tokede said “We don’t have any preferred candidate other than the Minister, His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola for the 2026 guber race in Osun.

“But we can’t force him to contest, should he now refuse not to contest in 2026, we are pleading with the leaders of our party, the Minister, the National Secretary of APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Chief Bisi Akande to midwife the process that will ensure that Osun West Senatorial District produces the candidate of the party.”

Responding to claims that Reinstated Chairmen anointed a chieftain for the guber ticket, he explained that, “We are not reinstated chairmen but ex-chairmen. There was a mix-up and we have not anointed anybody for the job.

“It is the job of our leaders to know who is the best for the job. We have many qualified party members in Osun West, hence we can’t anoint any of them. They all stand tall to get the party ticket.

“We are for the interest of the party and not individual pursuit. We are interested in rescuing the state from the current occupant who is mismanaging the resources of the state.”

