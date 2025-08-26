Osun 2026: APC Elders Applaud Kunle Adegoke’s Campaign Blueprint

A chief of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Odo-Otin and Ifelodun Local Government Areas of Osun State have lauded the party’s leading Governorship aspirants, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN), for developing pragmatic campaign blueprint.

They noted that Adegoke demonstrated capacity to address and tackle the challenges facing the state through his innovative agricultural land management and aggregation strategy aimed at revolutionizing agriculture in Osun State.

The party leaders gave the commendation during Adegoke’s familiarization meetings in Inisha and Ikirun yesterday. APC leaders and executives praised Adegoke’s strategic focus on leveraging Osun’s abundant natural and human resources to drive an agricultural revolution.