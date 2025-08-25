Osun 2026: APC Elders Applaud Adegoke’s Pragmatic Blueprint

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Odo-Otin and Ifelodun Local Government Areas of Osun State have lauded the party’s leading Governorship aspirants, Barr. Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN), popularly known as K-RAD, for developing a pragmatic campaign blueprint.

They noted that Adegoke demonstrated the capacity to address and tackle the challenges facing the state through his innovative agricultural land management and aggregation strategy aimed at revolutionising agriculture in Osun State.

The party leaders gave the commendation during Adegoke’s familiarisation meetings in Inisha and Ikirun yesterday.

APC leaders and executives praised Adegoke’s strategic focus on leveraging Osun’s abundant natural and human resources to drive an agricultural revolution.

They lauded his plans on land management and aggregation strategy, focusing on efficient land use, modern farming techniques, and the creation of agricultural hubs, which they described as a game-changer for food security, job creation, and economic diversification.

Comrade Poju Odusola, the leader of the party in Odo Otin local government, described K-RAD as “a movement ready to shine,” noting that his sophisticated yet practical ideas for agricultural transformation are poised to position Osun as a leader in agribusiness.

Similarly, Alhaji Asa, the Chairman of the APC in the Local Government Area, applauded K. Rad’s commitment to revitalising the state’s economy through agriculture and land reform.

Adegoke’s strategy includes fostering partnerships between local and foreign investors, providing soft loans and grants to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and empowering youths with 21st-century agricultural skills. His vision aligns with the broader need to reduce reliance on federal allocations by harnessing its agricultural potential, as highlighted in his recent engagements with party stakeholders.

“We are inspired by Barr. Kunle Adegoke’s clear and actionable plan to transform Osun’s agricultural sector,” said Baba Lawuwo, the leader of the party in Ifelodun Local Government. “His focus on land management and aggregation will not only boost food production but also create sustainable wealth and opportunities for our people.”

The Ifelodun APC elders echoed this sentiment, emphasising that Adegoke’s approach to agriculture aligns with the aspirations of Osun’s residents for a prosperous and self-sufficient state. “K-RAD’s vision is a beacon of hope for Osun’s future. His policies will make our state a hub of economic activity in the Southwest,” they added.

Adegoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a technocrat, reiterated his commitment to driving an agricultural revolution “Our goal is to create a conducive environment for investment in agriculture, mining, industrialisation, and tourism.

By modernising land management and aggregating resources, we will empower our farmers and youth to build a thriving economy,” he stated.

The APC elders in Odo-Otin and Ifelodun called on party members and Osun residents to support Adegoke’s candidacy, expressing confidence that his leadership will usher in a new era of prosperity for the state.