Osun 2026: APC Aspirants Close Ranks, Endorse Oyebamiji

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election slated for Saturday, December 13, in Osogbo, Osun State capital, all aspirants for the party’s ticket have closed ranks and endorsed Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji as the consensus candidate.

It was earlier gathered that one of the frontline aspirants, Senator Ajibola Basiru, had on Friday collapsed his campaign structure into that of Oyebamiji, paving the way for a united front going into the primary.

The aspirants later converged at the party secretariat, where the Chairman and Co-Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, urged party members to prioritise unity and cooperation to ensure the APC regains control of Osun State in 2026.

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders on Friday night ahead of Oyebamiji’s formal affirmation, the committee stressed that the people of Osun were yearning for purposeful governance and charged members to work collectively towards defeating Governor Ademola Adeleke in the forthcoming election.

“Transparency is key, and tomorrow is to affirm Asiwaju Oyebamiji as our consensus candidate. Let me appeal to everyone to be united; we mustn’t allow internal wrangling or rancour to weaken our progress. After the affirmation, we must unite to concentrate on the August 2026 State election.

“Osun people are yearning for purposeful governance because it belongs to the Progressives and it must be reclaimed for the Progressives, and with unity and commitment after the primary, we will reclaim what duly belongs to us.”

Governor Okpebholo commended members for their steadfastness and patience despite being in opposition, assuring them that their sacrifices were recognised and appreciated.

Also speaking, the Co-Chairman, Governor Aiyedatiwa, described the 2026 Osun governorship election as a major political contest that can only be won through a united party.

Aiyedatiwa emphasised the supremacy of the party and urged members to rally behind the consensus candidate.

“**We have a great battle before us in August 2026, and we must stay united to achieve this feat. We can only win with the party through unity, so we must come together irrespective of who the candidate is. Besides, on the day of the election, the name of the candidate won’t be on the ballot, but that of the party, and that shows that the party is supreme; hence, he who wins must be supported.

“I plead with us to ensure a rancour-free election in 2026. Let’s mobilise our people, educate them, embrace newness and ensure we uphold unity.”

He added that Osun must reclaim its mandate and return to the Progressives.

The meeting was attended by members of the party’s apex Elders’ Council, Igbimo Agba Osun, the governorship aspirants, serving and former lawmakers at both national and state levels, and other critical stakeholders.