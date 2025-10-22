Osun 2026: APC Aspirant Seeks Royal Blessings From Oluwo Of Iwoland

…As monarch says it’s Iwoland’s turn to produce Gov

A gubernatorial aspirant in the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has visited the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, to seek his royal blessings.

Ogunbiyi, who is the Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance, is one of the 12 aspirants seeking a ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the coming gubernatorial election slated to hold on August 8, 2026.

Oba Akanbi, who received the Ileogbo-born politician alongside his supporters at his palace, prayed for his emergence as Osun Governor in 2026.

The Oluwo, who led the other 37 traditional rulers in Iwo Federal Constituency, gave the aspiration of Ogunbiyi a pat on the back, emphasising the unity of communities in Iwo Federal Constituency, which comprises Ayedire, Olaoluwa and Iwo Local Government Areas.

Oba Akanbi said all communities in Iwoland will support the governorship aspiration of the Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance, Akin Ogunbiyi.

The royal father further said every Iwo indigene must support Ogunbiyi, being the only aspirant from the Federal Constituency, restating readiness to reach out to other parts of the state for the success of the project.

He said: “Iwo, Ileogbo, Kuta, and other surrounding towns are one. We cannot function in isolation. We must all work together for the progress of our communities.

“Dr Akin Ogunbiyi is our son in Iwo, and I pray that Almighty God who installs a governor will make him the next governor of Osun State. We must all be involved in politics. Every human being must be involved. We don’t have any other person we will support other than our son, Akin Ogunbiyi.

“We have nothing, and the only way we can salvage the situation is for our children to occupy good positions. People have come out to show interest from different places, but since my own son has come out, he is the one I will support.

“When Tinubu came out to contest in 2023, I supported him because he is a Yoruba man and I can’t go for another candidate who is not the son of the soil.”

Earlier in his remarks, Dr Ogunbiyi said his purpose of the visit was to tell the Oluwo of his ambition to be governor of the state.

He expressed appreciation to God for the opportunity for Iwo to be in the progressive fold, explaining that his entry into politics was as a result of an appeal from the people of Iwo to help salvage Iwoland.

He also added that Iwo Federal Constituency urged him to bid for the governorship ticket, and he has come to the Oluwo to inform him that the time had come to rescue the state.

He said his visit was to seek the blessings of Oluwo and other traditional rulers under him