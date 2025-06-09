Osun 2026: APC Aspirant Denies Attack Claim On Tinubu

Share

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji has denied claim of his supporters attacking President Bola Tinubu over recent visit by Governor Ademola Adeleke, his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke and afrobeat star, David Adeleke to his residence.

Oyebamiji, one of the leading guber aspirant under All Progressives Congress(APC) equally warned fake news peddlers, saying “those behind misinformation must desist from such.”

The NIWA boss in a statement through his campaign coordinator, Adebayo Adedeji described claim of attack on Tinubu by some of his supporters as mischief and cruel by desperate politicians.

According to him, “My supporters had/have no reason to attack President Tinubu over a harmless visit to his residence and we affirm that such an insanely sponsored accusation, by politicians whose compatriots rejected.

“My Media directorate monitors all activities and engagements on social and digital space to ensure all our political communications and media messaging align with our rule of engagement by promoting Oyebamiji, Renewed Hope Agenda and Adegboyega Oyetola.

“No member of our team, whether in the media or other directorates, has used his/her space to promote hate speech against our national leader or any leader of the party whatsoever.

“We insist that Oyebamiji’s Project has been issued-based and is intentional about canvasing quality supports within and outside the party that would lead our party to success, first in 2026 in the guber contest and, second, in the 2027 presidential election.”

