Osun 2026: APC Asks Members To Be Civil As Campaign Begins

Following the directive of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the campaign for the Osun State governorship election should start yesterday, Wednesday 11, 2026, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun has enjoined its members to go about the campaign with civility which is the hallmark of the party.

The party, in a statement signed by it Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, described the day set aside for the commencement of the public campaign as remarkable in the political history of the state, saying it’s a day marking marks the statutory electoral process for the “sacking of the satellite Governor Ademola Adeleke from the political theatre of the state through the forthcoming 15th August, 2026 governorship election”.

According to the party, the days in which the governor will spend at the Bola Ige government office are numbered, saying “residents of the state are not unaware of the numerous sufferings being foisted on the peaceloving people of this state by the incumbent Governor Adeleye.”

Lawala said: “We want to assure the good people of the state that all is not perpetually lost to them as there have been concerted efforts by the government which driver would not be relishing in docility to return the lost glory of the state.