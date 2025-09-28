Osun 2026: Akande, Oyetola Will Ensure Best Candidate For APC – Oyintiloye

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said that the national leader of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, and the Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, will work with other stakeholders to select the best among the APC aspirants for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

“Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said Akande, Oyetola, and the party’s Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, have the required experience to ensure a credible process that will follow the party’s guidelines in selecting a candidate who will return the APC to office in the next governorship poll.

The APC chieftain, who made this remark while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, said the party is ready to win the election with the best candidate.

Oyintiloye noted that the number of aspirants on the platform of the Osun APC keeps growing and assured that the party leadership would ensure that the electorate gets a good candidate who will eventually become governor from the pool of current aspirants.

According to him, all 10 aspirants who have shown interest are eminently qualified to fly the APC flag, but only one person will emerge as the candidate at the end of the process. ”

All the aspirants of the APC have the capacity to contest and win the election, but the reality is that only one person can be the party’s candidate.

“However, the number of aspirants who have shown interest will not be a problem because Chief Bisi Akande, our national leader, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the leader of the party in the state, and the party’s Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal working with other stakeholders, will pick the best man from the APC’s long list of aspirants,” he said.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, subsequently appealed to all the aspirants to support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate.

The APC chieftain emphasised that the next governorship election in the state remains crucial and said that all aspirants must work together to ensure victory for the party.

Oyintiloye added that the party would wrest power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, given the current realities on the ground, and demanded more dedication and unity from members for the task ahead to be accomplished without stress.

He further said that the people of the state were eager for the return of the APC to power, and come 2026, the party will be victorious.

“All our aspirants are capable, and whoever emerges as the party’s candidate will win the election with a wide margin.

“But we all need to cooperate and remain united for the task ahead to be accomplished without stress.”

Oyintiloye also commended Akande, Oyetola, and Lawal for keeping the party united, thereby attracting bigwigs from the ruling party to the APC.