Osun 2026: Adeleke’s Kinsmen Declare Support For NIWA Boss

Kinsmen of Governor Ademola Adeleke from Ede Town, under the banner of Ghaff Unity, have declared their support for the gubernatorial ambition of Bola Oyebamiji, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Oyebamiji is seeking the governorship seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajani Ayodeji, leader of the group, revealed that they hail from Ede North Local Government Area, the same area as Governor Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and expressed confidence in Oyebamiji’s ability to govern the state effectively.

In a statement, Ayodeji said, “As the Osun State governorship elections draw nearer, it is imperative to call for impactful and purposeful leadership because Osun has taken a back seat. The last two and a half years have been marked by poor management of our state’s human, financial, and mineral resources.

“Osun, once a stronghold for progressives, deserves to be reconnected to the national power bloc to tap into the federal government’s developmental agenda and ensure strategic alignment for growth and economic stability.

“Hence, Bola Oyebamiji, a seasoned banker, humanist, economist, and respected public administrator, remains the best option for the state. His extensive experience in both private and public sectors positions him as the right person to drive the change Osun desires.”

The group added that Oyebamiji’s leadership would usher in a new era of growth, economic prosperity, and communal peace. They expressed confidence that his candidacy would promote unity within the party and secure electoral victory in the 2026 governorship elections.

“We urge our leaders, Chief Bisi Akande, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola CON, and all stakeholders who desire to see Osun prosper and thrive to support Oyebamiji,” the group concluded.

