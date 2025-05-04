Osun 2026: Adeleke’s Appointee Resigns

Share

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Mercy Ayodele, a board member of the Obokun Local Government Education Authority and an appointee of Governor Ademola Adeleke, has resigned from her position.

In a formal resignation letter addressed to the Chairperson of the Education Authority in Ibokun and obtained by Sunday Telegraph, Ayodele cited personal reasons for her decision to step down.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have served, and I am grateful for the experience gained,” she wrote, while expressing her gratitude to the board and, by extension, the State government under Governor Adeleke.

Although she did not disclose specific reasons for her resignation, Ayodele emphasized that it was time for her to exit the role due to personal considerations.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Ayodele is a known associate of Honourable Oluwole Oke, the member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to Ayodele’s resignation, Oke linked the development to growing discontent within the PDP-led administration in the State.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

“More Osun State PDP government appointees are set to resign. Some of our leaders have been summoned to the Government House.

“We are building fresh, new leaders. Obokun-Oriade is for PBAT. Obokun-Oriade is for the APC. Obokun-Oriade is for us. The Ife-Ijesa zone is undergoing panel beating — it’s turning to gold.”

