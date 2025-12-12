Osun 2026: Adeleke Secures Labour Leaders’ Endorsement

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has received a major political boost following his recent move to the Accord Party, as leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and 32 affiliated unions formally endorsed his 2026 governorship bid.

The endorsement was announced during a strategic meeting held on Thursday at the Government House Banquet Hall, Osogbo, where labour leaders were briefed on the governor’s political realignment.

Speaking on behalf of the labour movement, NLC Chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, declared the unions’ collective support for Adeleke, praising his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

READ ALSO:

He said labour would “stand firmly with the governor” and “resist any attempt by oppressors and exploiters to return to power in Osun State.”

According to the unions, the Adeleke administration has demonstrated “truthfulness, faithfulness and consistency” in implementing workers’ demands, including the enforcement of the 2022 white paper and the payment of the national minimum wage.

They pledged to mobilise support across the state ahead of the 2026 polls.

Governor Adeleke explained that his decision to join the Accord Party followed extensive consultations and alignment with the party’s worker-friendly ideology.

He said the party offers a broader platform to advance his administration’s Five-Point Agenda and expand ongoing reforms for the benefit of Osun residents.

Expressing gratitude for the early endorsement, Adeleke assured labour leaders of continued partnership, saying his government would remain anchored on fairness, justice and compassion.

The governor’s endorsement by organised labour is expected to play a significant role in political developments as the state heads toward the 2026 Osun governorship election.