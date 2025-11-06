Osun 2026: Adeleke Denies Joining ADC

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has dismissed reports suggesting he plans to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Thursday, Adeleke described the report as false.

The Governor also denied claims that he was negotiating with former Governor Rauf Aregbesola regarding the ADC.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Osun State APC chairman suggesting that Governor Ademola Adeleke is negotiating with former Governor Rauf Aregbesola about joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This report is false. The assertions by the opposition are mere fabrications and constitute fake news.

“Governor Adeleke is not negotiating with former Governor Aregbesola about the ADC, and he is not joining the party. Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard this fake news,” the statement concluded.