Osun 2026: Adeleke Declares Accord Party As Platform For Re-Election

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday evening formally unveiled the Accord Party as his new political platform and announced his intention to seek re-election for a second term under the party.

The announcement was made at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Osogbo, with national and state leaders of the Accord Party in attendance.

Governor Adeleke said he joined the Accord Party on November 6, 2025, after weeks of consultations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.

He explained that the decision was informed by the party’s philosophy, which aligns with his administration’s focus on citizens’ and workers’ welfare.

“Stakeholders and residents of Osun State are aware of why we are taking this important step. Our goal is to pursue a second term to complete the delivery of good governance and democratic dividends, which have been applauded at home and abroad,” the governor said.

Welcoming party leaders into the Government House, Adeleke emphasized unity and inclusivity, noting that “we are united in progress and good intentions for the people of Osun and Nigeria at large.”

He stressed that good governance should prioritize the welfare and well-being of the people, adding that his administration has consistently implemented policies and programs to improve infrastructure, social services, and overall quality of life in the state.

“From Osun West to Osun East and Osun Central, this is our party and our platform for victory in the 2026 elections. Osun voted for good governance in 2022, and they will support continuity next year. The Accord Party is our vehicle for sustaining progress,” Adeleke stated.

Concluding his announcement, the governor officially declared his candidacy under the Accord Party, in line with the wishes of stakeholders and the people of Osun State.