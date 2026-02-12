Osun 2026: Adeleke Abandoned Governance To Party Abroad – Akinola

Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Bolaji Akinola, has criticized Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for abandoning his duties in favour of a globetrotting lifestyle and the reckless squandering of state resources.

Akinola in a statement accused the Governor of treating the mandate of the people as a license for frivolities.

According to him, Adeleke spent more than 180 days outside the state in 2025. He said rather than seeking investments or partnerships to benefit the State, the Governor frequented high-end locales ranging from the United States to private islands in the Caribbean, attending lavish private parties.

Akinola said the financial cost of this development is staggering. “Records suggest that in the first six months of 2025 alone, more than N3 billion was wasted on travels, private jets, and the maintenance of a lifestyle that has no bearing on the welfare of the people.

“Governor Adeleke has essentially become a tourist in his own state. He embarked on at least six personal visits to the United States in 2025 alone, mostly to party.

“He was also in the Caribbeans to party. This is not governance; this is a betrayal of public trust.”

Akinola further said that even when the governor is in Nigeria, he rarely spends a full week at a stretch in Osogbo.

According to him, this pattern of limited presence raises concerns about continuity in governance and the effective coordination of state affairs.

He said while the Governor revels on private islands, the reality on the ground in Osun State is grim.

“Despite the historic surge in federal allocations over the past three years, there is a painful lack of infrastructure or social services to show for the hundreds of billions received by the government of Adeleke,” he said.

He said scores of public schools across the state remain chronically understaffed, with many lacking science teachers.

He also said that public healthcare services in the rural and urban areas have collapsed, leaving the most vulnerable citizens without basic medical intervention.

He characterized the Adeleke administration as not just as inept, but as fundamentally indifferent to the suffering of the masses.

“The disconnect between the Governor’s “dancing” persona and the dire economic straits of the state has reached a breaking point,” he said.

Dr. Akinola assured the people of Osun that this era of “shenanigans and corruption” has an expiration date.

He called on the citizens to remain resolute, pointing toward August 8 as the day of deliverance.

“The people will speak with one voice. They will reject this irresponsible way of life and reclaim their state from a leadership that prefers Caribbean sands to the soil of Osun.”