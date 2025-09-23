Osun 2026: Adegoke Unveils Rural Development Blueprint

Frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 Osun State governorship election, Barr. Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN), popularly known as K-RAD, has pledged to make integrated rural development the bedrock of his economic transformation agenda.

Speaking during engagements with residents of Modakeke and Ifetedo, Adegoke said rural communities remain the backbone of Osun’s agricultural strength and must take center stage in the state’s development agenda.

He explained that his blueprint would prioritize rural infrastructure, roads, water, and electricity alongside modern irrigation systems to support all-season farming, the establishment of dairy clusters and livestock value chains, rural-based agro-industries, and improved healthcare and education services.

“When we invest in rural development, we are investing in the prosperity of Osun State. Our farmlands can feed our people, create jobs, and make Osun a dairy and agricultural powerhouse in Nigeria,” K-RAD declared.

He further outlined a household-based dairy model in which each household would own at least two cows, with milk sold daily to itinerant collectors who would pay instantly. Collectors, he added, would also supply feed on credit, repayable through raw milk.

“This programme will be structured such that the basic requirement is just a fenced plot, a modest investment, and membership in a cooperative society,” he explained.

According to him, the initiative would not only boost milk and crop production but also strengthen household savings, shield families from inflation, and secure farmers’ harvests through a government-backed Buyer of Last Resort scheme.

K-RAD maintained that his approach would create wealth at the household level while positioning Osun as a model of rural transformation in Nigeria.