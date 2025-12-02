New Telegraph

December 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Osun 2026: Adebayo…

Osun 2026: Adebayo Adedamola Emerges PDP Gov’ship Candidate

The defection of the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has pave the way for Adebayo Adedamola to emerged victoriously as the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

New Telegraph reports that Adedamola emerged the 2026 governorship candidate of the PDP in Osun State after a keenly contested primary election.

It was earlier reported that Governor Adeleke dumped the PDP due to the irreconcilable crisis rocking the leadership of the party.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Details later…

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Shettima To Journalists: You’re Democracy’s Shield Against Authoritarian Threats
Read Next

Northern Elders Back Matawalle, Slam Politically Driven Critics