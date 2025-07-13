Osun 2026: ADC Will Take Over Power, Aregbesola Vows

Former Governor of Osun State and Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has urged party members to set aside personal differences and unite in a common mission to unseat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming Osun State governorship election slated for August 8, 2026.

Aregbesola made the call while addressing a massive crowd of supporters and party loyalists at his Oranmiyan residence in Osogbo on Sunday.

He said the ADC was on a mission to rescue the people of Osun and Nigeria at large from the grip of economic hardship and hunger.

The former Minister of Interior emphasized that national unity within the ADC is critical to mounting a credible opposition against the APC-led federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aregbesola, who recently assumed a national leadership role in the ADC, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of deceiving Nigerians and presiding over an era of insensitivity and poor governance. He declared that the ADC is ready to take over power at both the federal and state levels.

“We will take over the Government House in 2026,” he declared. “The people of Osun deserve better. The ADC is here to offer real leadership and transformative governance, not empty promises.”

He continued: “Let us put personal interests aside and unite. Unity is what we need. We have the presidential, National Assembly, and state elections ahead. The task is big, but if we work together, we will not be defeated.”

Aregbesola expressed profound gratitude to the people of Osun for their unwavering support and loyalty over the years. He assured them that those who stand with the ADC would enjoy the benefits of purposeful and progressive leadership.

“Osun people, you have always stood by me, and I will never forget your sacrifices. The time has come for us to rewrite the story of this state and of our country. With your votes and your voices, ADC will rise, and Nigeria will rise again,” he concluded.