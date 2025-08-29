The African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Friday said, it has uncovered a grand plot by the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to allegedly manipulate the forthcoming governorship election through fraudulent voter registration practices.

New Telegraph gathered that the reports reaching the Omoluabi Progressives revealed that a group within ADC in Osun indicated that APC is allegedly registering people from neighbouring states—Oyo, Ondo, and even Lagos—into the Osun voters’ register.

These individuals according to Publicity and Organizing Secretary of Omoluabi Progressives, Abosede Busayo Oluwaseun, are being encouraged to undertake multiple registrations, aided by compromised officials within INEC.

Oluwaseun in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Friday said: “Where this proves difficult, APC operatives are allegedly transferring the voter cards of their party faithful from other states into Osun, simply because the Osun governorship election is a crucial stand-off contest.

“This is condemnable. It is a sophisticated attempt at rigging and a direct assault on the will of the good people of Osun State.

“It is no surprise, therefore, that INEC dubiously proclaimed that 393,269 new registrations were recorded in Osun within just eight days of the registration exercise. Such inflated figures raise serious questions and confirm APC’s “Win at all cost” mindset under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a government already notorious for anti-people policies that have driven Nigerians into deeper poverty and despair.

“These desperate maneuvers come at a time when Nigerians are already enduring APC: Weak social services,

Harsh economic hardship, Rampant insecurity,

“Threats to democracy, and

Fiscal instability under the APC-led administration.

“The ADC, therefore, called on the good people of Osun State to remain vigilant, resist these manipulations, and defend their right to free and fair elections.

“Osun must not be a testing ground for electoral fraud. We urge our citizens to reject and vote against APC on August 8, 2026 gubernatorial election”.