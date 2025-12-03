Amid the uncertainty, the Accord Party on Wednesday said it is open to embracing Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, into its party to pursue his second-term ambition in the 2026 governorship election.

The Accord Party made this remark days after Adeleke’s resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over a prolonged leadership crisis in the state chapter.

The Lagos State Chairman of the Accord Party, Dele Oladeji, made this statement while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday, describing the party as a more stable platform for the governor to seek re-election.

“We are waiting for his declaration. That is what we can say for now. We are waiting for when he will declare for Accord.

READ ALSO:

“In Accord, we are ready for him. Whenever he decides to step in, we are set to receive him,” Oladejo said.

He said Accord had no internal crisis or godfather interference, adding that the party offered a “peaceful and dependable structure” for any serious contender.

“Accord is a very stable and sanitised political platform. We have no factions and no godfathers.

“Any candidate who joins us between now and 2027 is sure of a peaceful and dependable structure,” he added. Oladeji added that if Adeleke joins the party, its members would work to secure his success at the polls. “If he decides to step in, we will be ready to work with him and ensure his success,” Oladeji said.