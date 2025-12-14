Osun 2026: Accord Party Disowns Factional Primary, Affirms Adeleke As Sole Governorship Candidate

The Osun State chapter of the Accord Party has dismissed a purported governorship primary conducted by a faction of the party, affirming that Governor Ademola Adeleke remains the sole and duly nominated governorship candidate of the party for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

The party’s state chairman, Pastor Babalola Akande, made the clarification on Sunday during a press conference held in Osogbo, describing the alleged primary as illegal, baseless and the handiwork of external political interests.

Akande alleged that the factional exercise was orchestrated by individuals with links to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a bid to undermine Governor Adeleke’s growing popularity in the state.

He stated that Adeleke lawfully emerged as the Accord Party’s candidate during a valid governorship primary conducted on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, in strict compliance with the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and relevant judicial precedents.

“The outcome of the duly recognised primary election is final and cannot be altered by any parallel structure, impersonation or contrived exercise,” Akande said.

He stressed that the so-called factional primary lacked legal standing and was not recognised by the party’s leadership at either the state or national level.

Akande further disclosed that individuals reportedly listed as participants in the factional exercise, including Mr. Fanibe and Clement Bamigbola, are not members of the Accord Party.

According to him, Fanibe was expelled from the party in 2018 over allegations of fraud and actions considered inimical to the unity, discipline and progress of the party.

The Accord chairman urged residents of Osun State to ignore what he described as deliberate distractions by “politically displaced actors” engaging in impersonation, misinformation and institutional sabotage.

He warned that any primary election or political gathering held outside the party’s officially recognised structure is illegal, null and void, adding that the party would pursue legal action against those involved.

Akande said such actions would include formal petitions to relevant authorities as well as the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, where applicable.