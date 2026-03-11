Osun 2026: Accord Educate Members On New Electoral Act

…Canvass Votes for Gov Adeleke

Political stakeholders and members of the Accord Party on Tuesday gathered in Osogbo, Osun State, for a sensitisation lecture on the new electoral law, with calls for increased voter awareness and mobilisation ahead of upcoming elections.

The programme, held at the residence of elder statesman Dr Olu Alabi, featured goodwill messages and remarks from political leaders, including Aare Abdulganiy Ayobami Olaoluwa (Asejere), Kolapo Alimi, Ajeigbe Olusoji Akorede, and Agboola Fawole.

Speaking at the event, Aare Abdulganiy Ayobami Olaoluwa, a senatorial aspirant under the Accord Party, described the lecture as important for citizens to understand their electoral rights and responsibilities.

Olaoluwa said voter education remained essential as the state prepares for the next election cycle, stressing the need for party members to work collectively toward electoral success.

“It is very important for every citizen to know their electoral rights and responsibilities,” he said.

He urged party supporters and residents of his constituency to unite and support the re-election of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, noting that the governor’s victory would strengthen the party’s prospects in future elections.

Olaoluwa also appealed to aggrieved members within the party to remain patient with the current administration, explaining that financial pressures on the state were partly due to challenges surrounding local government allocations.

“Very soon, things will change for good. Our people should continue to work together to ensure victory for our party in the coming elections,” he said.

The elder statesman, Dr Olu Alabi, expressed confidence in the leadership of Governor Adeleke, citing ongoing infrastructure development across the state.

Alabi noted that the governor had continued projects started by previous administrations rather than abandoning them, describing the approach as a demonstration of commitment to the development of Osun State.

He said roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects across major towns, including Osogbo, Ede, Ife, Ilesa and Iwo, had witnessed significant improvements under the current administration.

“I have absolute trust and confidence in Governor Ademola Adeleke because he has shown consistency and commitment to the development of the state,” Alabi said.

Also speaking, the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said the sensitisation programme was organised to educate party members about voter registration and the provisions of the new electoral law.

According to him, one of the responsibilities of political parties is to ensure that members are well informed about electoral processes, including the Continuous Voter Registration.

“We are here to sensitise our members about voter registration and also about the provisions of the new Electoral Act. This kind of programme will continue so that our members remain properly informed,” Alimi said.

He further urged party supporters across local government areas to mobilise voters ahead of the governorship election and other upcoming contests.

Similarly, the Osun State Commissioner for Government House Affairs and Protocol, Ajeigbe Olusoji Akorede, said the programme also served as an opportunity for party leaders to express solidarity with Olaoluwa’s senatorial aspiration.

Akorede described Olaoluwa as a grassroots politician with the capacity to represent the people effectively if elected.

“He is a man of the people with the capability and experience needed to deliver. We believe he will make a significant impact if given the opportunity,” he said.

Also addressing journalists, Hon Olaide Kolawole Ajibola, lawmaker representing Olorun state Constituency at the State House of Assembly, said the gathering had three main objectives: to strengthen the party, support Governor Adeleke, and endorse Olaoluwa’s senatorial ambition.

Ajibola noted that the event attracted party stakeholders and leaders, while urging greater involvement of women and youth in future political activities.

He added that grassroots mobilisation would play a critical role in determining the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

The sensitisation formed part of ongoing political engagement and voter education efforts within the state ahead of future electoral contests.