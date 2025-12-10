Osun 2026: Accord Clears Adeleke For Gov’ship Primaries

The screening committee of the Accord has screened and cleared Governor Ademola Adeleke for its governorship primary that is holding on Wednesday, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Chairman of the Committee, who is also the National Organising Secretary of the party, Elder Ibe Thankgod, said the governor has fulfilled all the requisite requirements for nomination and participation at the primary.

He said the committee subsequently cleared Governor Adeleke as the sole aspirant for the party’s governorship ticket and concluded all required documentation with relevant bodies.

The committee chairman then presented a certificate of clearance to the governor, hailing him as a worthy gubernatorial aspirant of the party.

Responding, Governor Adeleke expressed appreciation to the screening committee and the entire party leadership, noting his preparedness to lead the party to victory in 2026.

“I am ready for the primary, and I am ready for the general elections. We are winning by God’s grace”, Governor Adeleke affirmed.

Other members of the committee included Abdurahaman Muhammed, Abdulahi Sani Muhammed and Mrs Awogbade Rachael.