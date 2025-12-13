Osun 2026: 1,660 Delegates Affirm Oyebamiji As APC Guber Candidate

A total of 1,660 delegates drawn from the 30 local government areas and 332 wards in Osun State have affirmed Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the August 8, 2026, off-season election in the state.

The affirmation took place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, during the party’s primary election held at Imperial Hall, Osogbo, the state capital, where all 1,660 delegates unanimously endorsed Oyebamiji as the party’s flag bearer.

The endorsement followed a motion moved by one of the aspirants who stepped down for Oyebamiji, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), calling for his affirmation as the APC candidate for the forthcoming governorship election.

Adegoke, popularly known as K-RAD, said his endorsement was made on behalf of all the party’s aspirants.

“I hereby, on behalf of other aspirants of the party, endorse Asiwaju Oyebamiji as our candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election coming up in August. This followed the decision of all the aspirants to step down for Asiwaju Oyebamiji to be the party flag bearer in 2026.”

Seconding the motion, another governorship aspirant, Babajide Omoworare, said all other aspirants had agreed to step down in support of Oyebamiji.

“I second the motion moved by Kunle Adegoke (SAN) by affirming the candidature of AMBO as the consensus candidate of the party,” he stated.

Following the motion, the Chairman of the 2025 APC Primary Election Committee and Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, put the affirmation to a voice vote, after which all 1,660 delegates affirmed Oyebamiji as the party’s candidate.

Pronouncing the result, the committee chairman said: “By the powers conferred on me as the Chairman of the APC 2025 party primary, I hereby affirm Asiwaju Oyebamiji as the governorship candidate of the party for the August 2026 general election.”

Governor Okpebholo subsequently charged party members to work in unity, expressing confidence that with Oyebamiji’s candidature, the APC would win the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

Speaking after the affirmation, Oyebamiji formally accepted his nomination as the APC candidate for the August 2026 Osun State governorship election and expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Igbimo Agba Osun and other party leaders.

“I accept this nomination as the APC party flag bearer for Osun 2026. I thank Almighty Allah, our leaders who have travelled far and wide for the primary, and the committee for delivering a rancour-free election.”

He further stated, “Osun is at a crossroads between wastefulness and greatness. We promise productivity and a prosperous Osun State. I will foster productivity and people-oriented projects, thereby putting the people first. As your candidate for the 2026 election, I assure you that I am fully prepared, and I will make the leaders and good people of Osun proud.”

He also enjoined all party members to join him in repositioning the state for greater productivity and development.

Dignitaries present at the APC primary included aspirants who stepped down for Oyebamiji; the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; the Governor of Ondo State and Co-Chairman of the APC Primary Committee, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule; the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat; former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Senator Francis Fadahunsi; and members of the Igbimo Agba Osun (APC Elders’ Council), led by Sola Akinwumi, a former Chairman of the Odu’a Group of Companies among others.

