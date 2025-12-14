Osun 2026: 1,660 Delegates Affirm Oyebamiji APC Candidate

Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) yesterday emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun State 2026 off-season election billed for August 8, 2026.

Oyebamiji emerged as the ‘anointed Candidate’ after an affirmation by 1,660 delegates drawn from the 30 local government areas and 332 wards in the State, during the party’s primary election held at Imperial Hall, Osogbo, the state capital, where all the delegates unanimously endorsed Oyebamiji as the party’s flag bearer.

The endorsement followed a motion moved by one of the aspirants who stepped down for Oyebamiji, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), calling for his affirmation as the APC candidate for the forthcoming governorship election.

Adegoke, popularly known as K-RAD, said his endorsement was made on behalf of all the party’s aspirants. “I hereby, on behalf of other aspirants of the party, endorse Asiwaju Oyebamiji as our candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election coming up in August.

This followed the decision of all the aspirants to step down for Asiwaju Oyebamiji to be the party flag bearer in 2026.” Seconding the motion, another governorship aspirant, Babajide Omoworare, said all other aspirants had agreed to step down in support of Oyebamiji.

“I second the motion moved by Kunle Adegoke (SAN) by affirming the candidature of AMBO as the consensus candidate of the party,” he stated. Following the motion, the Chairman of the 2025 APC Primary Election Committee and Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, put the affirmation to a voice vote, after which all 1,660 delegates affirmed Oyebamiji as the party’s candidate.

Pronouncing the result, the committee chairman said: “By the powers conferred on me as the Chairman of the APC 2025 party primary, I hereby affirm Asiwaju Oyebamiji as the governorship candidate of the party for the August 2026 general election.”

Governor Okpebholo subsequently charged party members to work in unity, expressing confidence that with Oyebamiji’s candidature, the APC would win the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

In his acceptance Speech, Oyebamiji said that the state is currently at a crossroads under the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, torn between real progress and frivolity, as well as accountability and wastefulness.

A former Commissioner for Finance in Osun State, Oyebamiji, pledged to elevate the standard of living of residents by alleviating poverty, eradicating hunger, and promoting a functional educational system accessible to all. “As a people, we stand once again at the threshold of history.

Our state, Osun, is presently at a crossroads between real progress and frivolity, between accountability and wastefulness. We have been summoned once more to reevaluate our stand as a people. Where allround education is the pillar upon which our existence revolves.

Our founding fathers had their intentions clearly mapped out. “They desired a society where systems work, a community where shared economic prosperity is at the core of public policy.

We are committed to elevating the standard of living for every Osun resident by alleviating poverty, eradicating hunger, and promoting a functional educational system for all.”