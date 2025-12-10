Osun 2026: 150 Deletgates To Elect Accord Party Guber Candidate

The political atmosphere in Osun State is currently agog as one hundred and fifty delegates are set to elect the Osun State governorship candidate of the Accord Party.

The primary election of the party commenced barely 16 hours after Governor Ademola Adeleke officially joined the Accord party at the Banquet Hall of the Osun State Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo.

New Telegraph gathered that prior to the commencement of the election, heavy security was stationed at the venue, Oasis Event Centre, Agunbelewo, where the exercise will take place.

READ ALSO:

The operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were stationed at the entrance, subjecting all entrants to thorough checks to keep law and order.

Inside the hall, a section was designated for the 150 delegates who would vote in the primary, while other areas were reserved for observers and the media.

In the observers’ section, The Nation noted that many of those seated at a corner were members of the Peoples Democratic Party and aides of Governor Adeleke.

Confirming the process, the Osun State Chairman of the party, Pastor Victor Akande, told The Nation that 150 delegates would elect the governorship candidate of the party.