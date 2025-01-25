Osun: 150 Women Receive N3m Grant From Oyetola Empowerment Programme

Share

No fewer than 150 women of the Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State on Saturday received over N3 million business grants from the empowerment programme of Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Saturday Telegraph reports that over 3,000 residents of Osun State benefitted from the initiative of Oyetola under the auspices of Ilerioluwa Empowerment Initiative within one year.

Speaking at the programme held at Ilobu, the sponsor of the programme, Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Engr, Olalekan Badmus, noted that the gesture is to contribute to Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, “Our aim is to lift about 4,000 residents of the state through several empowerments from scholarship, youth orientation programmes, grant to traders and many more.

“The reason for the grant for women is to ensure we strengthen our micro-economy. When this is done we are indirectly tackling the poverty level. Within one year, 3,000 residents have benefited from our programme and we will not stop.”

Badmus who was represented by Dr Dare Adeyemi disclosed that “For this local government, 150 will benefit and we are moving to other local government areas.

“This is one of our contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda through the mentorship of Oyetola. We will not stop until all Nigerians feel the impact of President Bola Tinubu.”

The Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan admonished the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant and not start frivolous spending.

Oba Olaniyan who was represented by Chief Tunji Laoye said, “In this hard time, getting this kind of grant is a big sacrifice from the sponsor. I pray that God will continue to uphold Oyetola for extending this gesture to my domain.”

Share

Please follow and like us: