OSSOSA Donates New Uniforms To Students

The Alumni of Okota Secondary Old Students’ Association (OSSOSA) has donated new sets of school uniforms to some students of their alma mater, Okota Secondary School (OSS), Okota, Isolo, Lagos The donation, according to a statement, was another project of the Alumni’s Pre2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) Give Back supports both the management and students of their Alma mater, Okota Junior and Senior Secondary School.

The Alumni had earlier donated 50 pieces of laboratory stools to the science laboratories of the senior arm, Okota Senior Secondary School. It also extended the gesture to the junior arm of the school, Okota Junior Secondary School, with a donation of a multi-purpose photocopier laser to the school, powered by the class of 1992 set of the Alumni Association.

The new uniforms donation to some students of the senior school was preceded by the OSSOSA Scholarship Award of N100,000 cash prize and a plaque to Master Amos Ayomide Alexander of the senior school for his exceptional academic excellence. The Alumni is poised to give more support to their members and Alma mater with the presentation of a-10- year -WEST strategic master plan for the Welfare, Empowerment, Security, and Trading enterprises for the growth and development of the Alumni members and the Alma mater.

The OSSOSA W.E.S.T 10- year strategic master plan presentation will be held at the 2025 AGM of the Alumni coming up on Saturday, November 1, at the premises of Okota Secondary School.