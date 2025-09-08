Ossiomo Shutdown: Edo Govt Returns To BEDC For Power Supply

The Edo State Government has resumed electricity supply from the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), following a shutdown of operations at Ossiomo Power, its former power supplier.

The transition marks a significant shift five years after the state government backed the establishment of Ossiomo Power to break BEDC’s monopoly in electricity distribution within the state.

Ossiomo Power, which generated 95 megawatts of electricity, had supplied power to key government buildings, the Government House, the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), streetlights, and several private organisations.

The company ceased operations on September 1st due to an ownership dispute between its Nigerian management and its Chinese partners, Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology (CCETC).

The legal conflict has left the power plant inactive, prompting the government to reconnect with BEDC to restore electricity across critical infrastructure in the state.

Confirming the development, the Director General of the Edo State Electrification Agency, Saturday Omozokpea Egbadon, said that electricity supply had already resumed in some government offices and streetlights.

“The process is still ongoing,” Egbadon stated, indicating that the full switchover to BEDC supply is being implemented in phases to minimise disruptions.