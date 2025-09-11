Ossiomo Power: Edo To Intervene As Chinese Partners Decry Breach Of Contract

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, is set to meet with the warring parties behind the Ossiomo Power Plant shutdown.

The governor, in a bid to restore electricity supply to affected customers, has concluded plans to discuss with the partners.

The shutdown, which began on September 1st, has left subscribers in the dark after the Chinese technical partners pulled the plug on operations due to alleged violations of their joint venture agreement.

The feud involves the Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company and its technical partner, Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology Company (CCETC).

According to officials, the governor has already initiated dialogue between both parties, and a resolution meeting is expected to hold within the week.

A top government source said: “The state Governor has called both shareholders to discuss how to resolve the issue. The meeting will hold this week. Maybe after the meeting, we will have good result to restore power back.”