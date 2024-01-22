OSSIEC Writes Registered Political Parties In Osun

The Osun State Independent National Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) has written to each of the registered political parties to send details of the official leadership, registered office address, mobile and/or e-mail contact of each of the political parties in the State.

This is a follow-up to the recent announcement by the OSSIEC Chairman, Barrister Hashim Abioye, requesting necessary information about all registered political parties in the State.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the OSSIEC Chairman, Omoyemi Badru, indicated that the decision to write all registered political parties in Osun is expedient, to facilitate ease of communication, interaction, and collaboration with the Commission.

According to her, OSSIEC also hopes to achieve, with the details, a harmonious relationship and better understanding between the Commission and each of the political parties.

