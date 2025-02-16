OSSIEC gears up for free, fair, credible LG election

Share

In this preview, AYOBAMI AGBOOLA, examines the preparedness of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), for the local government election holding in the next few weeks

The upcoming Local Government election in Osun is scheduled for February 22, 2025. To political pundits, the election is a pivotal moment in the state’s political landscape as it precedes the 2026 gubernatorial election in the state.

As voters prepare to head to the polls, the election is shaping up to be a contest defined by high-stakes political dynamics and growing public expectations. As a result of this, political gladiators have embarked on aggressive campaigns towards it.

On its part, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), has expressed readiness towards ensuring that the election is generally acceptable and devoid of any malpractices. According to OSSIEC, its officials have been working diligently to guarantee a smooth electoral process.

One of the major steps in this direction is the sensitization and public enlightenment programmes embarked upon to reduce potential electoral violence and ensure massive participation of the electorate in the voting process.

OSIEC is a body with the mandate to organize, conduct, undertake and supervise all elections to Local Government Areas within the State and the commission also prescribes guidelines to political parties, stipulating the rules and procedures for the conduct of the poll.

For the commission to effectively carry out these statutory responsibilities, Governor Ademola Adeleke on November 13, 2023 appointed Hashim Abioye as the new chairman. Abioye’s appointment as the state’s chief electoral officer was confirmed by the Osun State House of Assembly, and he was sworn in alongside other appointees including Niyi Abioye, Timothy Ayofe Folarin, Raufu Olalere Sikiru, Wale Iyaniwura, Olubunmi Ayobami Ibiloye and Mobolaji Olayinka Niniola. Adedapo Ayodeji is the secretary.

Abioye is a legal practitioner called to the Nigerian Bar on August 22, 2010 and he was one of the lawyers who represented PDP in the post-election litigation instituted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Adeleke’s declaration as winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

After the inauguration of the commission, the body set the ball rolling by coming up with a time table where they set a date for the election and other activities in the bid up to the election. In line with the constitutional responsibility of the commission, it announced that the commission will conduct elections in the 30 local government council areas, the area council, the 32 local council development authorities, and the six area council development authorities across the state on February 22, 2025.

The Chairman of OSSIEC said the new leadership of the Commission will follow due process and rule of law. “We have painstakingly studied relevant electoral legislation and judicial precedents; we have also consulted with distinguished legal professionals, experienced technocrats, and key stakeholders, and we are satisfied that there is no legal hurdle whatsoever inhibiting, restraining, prohibiting, or clogging the wheel of this Commission from commencing the process of the local government elections in Osun State.”

He said media being a part of the critical stakeholders and their role being cardinal in the electoral process, this Commission has deemed it fit and proper to carry them along, using the avenue not only to announce the date and activities for the elections but also to seek your full cooperation throughout the process to make it a huge success in the end.”

The Commission had an interface with the Osun State Chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the leadership of the registered political parties to give them assurance on the readiness of the commission to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

He promised at the inaugural press conference that he would be having collaborative engagements with media over time and will not leave them sideways throughout the entire process and the commission had sustained this through period engagement of the media on their activities.

Abioye however solicited support of political parties with a promise to work with them and promised to carry them along in all the commission activity and programmes to guarantee credible elections.

As political parties remain the vehicle through which credible elections could be achieved,18 political parties registered to participate in February 22, 2025 local government elections in the state.

The Chairman of the commission however announced during a retreat organised as part of activities to strengthen the process and to equip the staff and management of the Commission with a theme ‘Towards Credible Local Government Elections’.

The retreat was organised to educate and enlighten the commission’s staff and election stakeholders towards achieving success in the electoral process.

In its bid to enhance voters’ education and sensitization efforts, the commission engaged civil societies, media, and NGO, a non-governmental organisation, Justice, Development and Peace Makers’ Centre (JDPMC), Osogbo, equally partnered the Commission to ensure that the February 22, 2025 local government election in the state becomes a model for the conduct of council polls in Nigeria.

To ensure that the forthcoming election is credible, fair, transparent, and acceptable, JDPMC Osogbo organised a workshop for OSIEC board members, management staff, and other categories of staff.

The workshop, themed “Towards Credible Local Government Election in Osun State aimed at equipping the staff and management of the commission with necessary skills that will aid their performances and pathway to credible elections.

On his part, Abioye said there are mechanisms in place to curb vote-buying during the polls, stating that electoral malpractice and other illegal activities will not be tolerated during the poll.

He noted that the commission has put in place the necessary logistics for a hitch-free election that would be devoid of rancour and acrimony.

“Vote-buying is not a threat to the election at the local government level. There may be other challenges. We have in place facilities that will help us curb the incidence of vote-buying. I am sure that Osun residents will give us kudos after the election,” Abioye said.

The General Coordinator of JDPMC, Rev. Fr. Peter Akinkunmi, scored OSIEC highly for its preparedness for the polls and said that their organization, which is faith-based, decided to partner with OSIEC because of the commission’s preparedness. The preparedness is quite commendable. We are hopeful that the 2025 LG poll may serve as a model for the conduct of LG elections in Nigeria.

Interestingly, OSSIEC has recruited adhoc staff as part of the preparatory arrangements ahead of the local government elections scheduled for 22nd February, 2024. However, Senior civil servants including corps members, retirees are recruited as Returning Officers, Supervisory Presiding Officers, Presiding Officers, Poll Clerks and Poll Orderlies and these adhoc staff have been trained about what is expected of them at the polling units

The commission has also opened a portal for the registration of Journalists who are interested in covering the elections. Abioye has equally displayed a specimen of the ballot box specially designed for the election for political parties participating in the election.

The ballot box which is to be locally sourced is a collapsible, carriable, spacious, transparent, water-proof material, with a unique bar code all these are to guarantee free, fair and credible elections

In terms of security, the commission is poised to ensure security of voters, his personnel and materials as well as every stakeholder participating in the election through combined efforts of all security agencies working in the state.

The commission through an aggressive media campaign has succeeded in allaying the fear of the electorate that their election will not count and promising that every vote will count. This is an attempt to repose confidence in the place of anxiety.

Given the fact that local government is the closest government to the people at the grassroot, observers believe that it deserves special attention, hence the need for the electorate to troop out in large numbers to participate in the process with a view to accelerating growth and development in the grassroot in the state.

