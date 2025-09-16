OSSAP-SDGs Commissions 20-Bed PHC In Isheri-Olofin, Ogun 

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), in partnership with the Ogun State Government, has commissioned a 20-bed Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) at Isheri-Olofin, Ogun State, aimed at providing quality and accessible healthcare to grassroots communities.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, described the facility at Monday’s commissioning as “a new dawn for healthcare” in the area.

According to her spokesman, Desmond Utomwen, Orelope-Adefulire said the PHC is a “promise fulfilled and a symbol of renewed hope”, emphasizing that it aligns with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive development under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This centre represents a vital step in Nigeria’s journey towards achieving the SDGs. It is a sanctuary of care, a reminder that health is a necessity and not a luxury, and a testament to the government’s resolve to ensure that no community is left behind,” Orelope-Adefulire stated.

The First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who formally commissioned the facility, described the project as a lifeline for Isheri-Olofin and surrounding communities.

“Healthcare is the foundation on which strong communities are built. This centre will provide maternal care, immunisations, and essential medical services that will touch countless families. It is not just a building; it is a celebration of partnership, foresight, and compassion,” she said.

Mrs. Abiodun also commended the President and OSSAP-SDGs for delivering similar projects nationwide, while highlighting the role of traditional leadership particularly the Olofin of Isheri, HRM Oba (Engr.) Sulaiman Adekunle Bamgbade whose commitment facilitated the smooth implementation of the project.

Community leaders expressed excitement over the PHC, noting that it will reduce long-distance travel for medical attention, particularly benefiting women and children. The Olofin of Isheri praised Orelope-Adefulire for delivering the project, noting its potential to transform healthcare outcomes in the community.

The newly commissioned PHC is equipped with consultation rooms, a maternity ward, delivery suite, laboratory, pharmacy, and inpatient wards, making it a beacon of healthcare access that will strengthen the local health system and improve maternal and child health outcomes.

As the doors of the facility officially opened, stakeholders emphasized that the Renewed Hope PHC in Isheri-Olofin must be protected, optimally utilized, and sustained as a model of grassroots healthcare delivery in Nigeria.