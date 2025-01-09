Ossai Ovie Reacts To Janemena, Korra Obidi Outfit To Club

Share

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Ossai Ovie Success, has expressed disappointment Korra Obidi and Janemena for their choice of outfits for a nightclub.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the two best friends, Janemena and Korra Obidi visited a nightclub in Asaba, Delta State where they performed together.

However, they stepped out in a seductive outfit, the same design but a different colour, almost identical, with their skin revealing vital parts of their body due to the cut from the sides of the outfit.

Reacting to the development, Ossai took to his Facebook, highlighting their roles as a single mother and married woman respectively, suggesting they should serve as better role models.

The politician condemned the pair, describing their behaviour and dressing as “Unacceptable.”

Ossai wrote: “Their dress and behaviour in the video are unacceptable. As a married woman and a single mother, respectively, they should be setting a better example,”

He added, “Being a content creator shouldn’t mean compromising one’s values or promoting negativity. Content creation should be about making a positive impact on society, not perpetuating harmful behaviour.”

Ossai expressed concern about the influence such actions could have on their followers, particularly younger audiences, and called for influencers to be held to a higher standard.

He added: “We need to hold our influencers to a higher standard and promote positivity in our society,”

This has however stirred controversies on social media, with some supporting Ossai’s stance and others defending Korra and Janemena’s personal choices.

