Ospoly: Osun Govt Sets UP Investigative Panel

Osun State government has set up a seven-man investigative panel to look into all matters that led to the suspension of Osun State Polytechnic rector and find means of resolving it.

Speaking with the panel shortly after their inauguration during a meeting with the management of the school, Commissioner for Education, Hon. Dipo Eluwole charged them to do a thorough job.

He however admonished all striking unions to resume back to work pending the result of the investigative panel government has set up.

He stated that Governor Adeleke is a man who is objective and assured all unions involved that the panel will surely come up with decisions that will be for the benefit of all involved.

Eluwole, therefore, pleaded with all stakeholders involved to go back to their duties and call off all their strike actions stating that the present administration is an administration that listens to all.