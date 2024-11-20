OSPMS Chairman’s Arrest: Students, Residents Stranded As Transport Workers Suspend Activities

Share

In solidarity with the arrest and alleged shooting of its Chairman, Wakeel Nurudeen, popularly known as Alowonle, the Osun State Transport Management System (OSTMS) has disrupted commercial transport activities in Osogbo, the state capital.

New Telegraph reports that Alowonle was arrested on Monday night by the operatives of the Nigeria Police over illegal possession of firearms.

There was palpable fear in Osogbo, Ile Ife, Ilesa, and other towns in Osun State on Wednesday morning, as commercial transporters suspended their operations, leaving students, residents, and travellers stranded.

The move, which resulted in the disruption of economic and social activities, was in response to the directive from the Osun State Transport Management System (OSTMS) leadership.

Our correspondent who visited Stadium, Aiyetoro, Old Garage, Olaiya, Ogoluwa among other areas in the state capital, on Wednesday, observed the absence of minibuses popularly known as “Korope” as few who worked were been stopped by members of the OSTMS and there passenger being offloaded.

It was also observed that OSTMS stopped many bikes and seized their keys, also many parks were empty, without a single bus, leaving travellers stranded.

Meanwhile, many residents including workers, and students, among others, went trekking following the refusal of commercial drivers to work.

Recall that, OSTMS announced the suspension of commercial transport activities for Wednesday, 20th November 2024 across the State.

The Secretary of the OSTMS, Alhaji Mukaila Popoola in a statement directed motor parks across the State to suspend activities in solidarity with their Chairman who was arrested and short in Police Custody.

According to the statement, all commercial drivers in the State are to converge at Olaiya Junction in Osogbo in the morning of Wednesday, 20th November where members will be addressed.

The statement also called on the Inspector General of Police to ensure that Superintendent of Police, SP Moses Lohor who attempted to take the life of the OSTMS Chairman, Comrade Nurudeen Alowonle is brought to book.

The statement partly reads, “It is clear that it is an attempt to take the life of our Chairman, the reports we gathered state that SP Moses Lohor aimed his gun directly at Comrade Alowonle with the intention to kill him.

“We are using this medium to tell the Inspector General of Police that nothing must happen to our Chairman and SP Moses Lohor must be apprehended and made to face the law.”

Meanwhile, in Ile Ife, the Great Ife Students’ Union alerted students and the public about the disruption of the Town Gboro bus services, which usually cater to transportation needs within the university town.

The union attributed the shutdown to the ongoing strike by commercial drivers across Osun State.

In a statement signed by the Union’s Public Relations Officer, Aka Daniel, said, “The leadership of the Great Ife Students’ Union wishes to inform all Great Ife students and the general public that Town Gboro buses will not be in operation tomorrow, Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

“This development is due to an internal conflict within the leadership of bus drivers in Osogbo, which has resulted in a directive for all public transport across Osun State to observe a 24-hour strike.

“In light of this, the Union has made arrangements for the Union buses to assist students in reaching their various destinations during the period of the strike. Additionally, commercial motorcycles [okada] will also be available for transportation.

“According to the leadership of the “Town Gboro” drivers, bus services are expected to resume operations by Thursday, November 21, 2024.

“We regret any inconvenience this temporary disruption may cause and urge all students to plan their movements accordingly. Thank you for your understanding.”

However, the strike has left many struggling to commute between major towns like Osogbo, Ilesa, and Ile Ife. Markets, offices, and schools across the state reported low turnout due to the transportation crisis.

However, the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has called for calm to allow the authorities to investigate and deliver justice on the incident.

Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said, “I call on Osun transport workers to maintain peace and not to take laws into their own hands. I have acted on this sad incident. I spoke with the police Chief and I had a closed-door meeting with the Commissioner of Police. Justice will be served.

“We will not allow agents of violence to destroy the peace and stability of our dear state. Do not be provoked to violence. Go about your normal duties while we handle this serious threat to the peace of our state”, the Governor said.

