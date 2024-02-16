Ososo Kingdom: How the New King Emerged

Background

Ososo is a beautiful and scenic enclave, known as the city where the sun rises but never sets, with rich ambience and a hilly landmass that is characterised by rocky plains, caves and hills. It is one of the ancient towns in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State. It shares boundaries with Okene and Ogorri in Kogi State. The town comprises five clans: Ani, Egbetua, Okhe, Ikpena and Udurebho.

The people

Ososo people have a rich history linked to the Benin Kingdom, which many say whose forebears are the progenitors of Ososo. One of the High Chiefs of the town, Nathaniel Momoh Orifa-eyo, (Agebhori of Ososo), goes down memory lane to trace the history of the people, noting; ‘‘Ososo people are believed to have migrated from the present day Benin, around Ogbe quarters, during Oba Ogula’s reign in 1280 AD. According to him, “this was when people were forced to dig the great moats of the Benin Kingdom. “When the decision to migrate was taken, the people started their exit through Unuame, an ancient village by the bank of Ovia River, few kilometers from the city of Benin. They stayed briefly at Unuame, gathered all their kinsmen together and consulted with their guiding spirits, who pleaded with River Ovia’s goddess to offer assistance and protection in their journey to an unknown destination. ‘‘They passed through towns, fought many wars, faced vandals, before arriving at their present home.”

Kingship

Continuing, Orifa-eyo shed light on the kingship of the people, say- ing, “Ososo King is the spiritual, cultural, political and traditional head of Ososo. He is guided by the Council of Chiefs and Head of ‘Unukwu’. He sits, and represents the people and the spirits, his authority is beyond mere mortals and never delegated.” So, when, His Royal Highness, Dr Bamidele Obaitan (Okuodu III), a former Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs in Edo State, was chosen by God and the ancestors, you know he is in for a real deal having not as in manner of speaking, prepared himself for this royal role, which divine providence has entrusted on his shoulders.

Olososo of Ososo

Bamidele Obaitan took over from his late father and king, Olososo of Ososo, Oba Anselm Adeloro Obaitan (Ichama II), who spent 32 years on the throne. His reign was said to have witnessed peace and quite a number of developmental strides. Obaseki described the late oba, who ascended the throne in 1986, as, ‘‘a committed bridge builder and royalty per excellence. His royal highness was a distinguished traditional ruler who dedicated his 32 years reign to building a united community and advancing causes to better the lives of his people, contributing immensely to the growth and development of the state. “A committed family man and loving royal father, Oba Anselm Obaitan lived a life of service to humanity and the upliftment of others, endearing him to his subjects and everyone that came in contact with him. He will be sorely missed for his wise royal counsel, fatherly guidance and advice.”

Bamidele Obaitan

Bamidele Obaitan (Okuodu III) was born in March 1966 in Stockport, England to the Royal family of HRH, Adeloro Obaitan (Ichama II). He relocated to Nigeria with his family when it was time for his late father to ascend the throne in 1986. For his education, he attended Immaculate Conception College, Benin City, Edo State. Then the University of Benin where he stayed for two sessions before transferring to Temple Univer- sity School of Pharmacy, Philadelphia, USA where he obtained a B.Sc. in Pharmacy in 1992. He also attended Fox School of Business and Management where he earned an MBA in Marketing and Finance. As a young graduate, he walked his path swiftly to become Hospital Specialist and Certified Blockchain Ex- pert; Pharmacist at Neumann Medical Centre, USA; and later Pennsylvania Hospital, USA; Senior Territory Business Manager at Dova Pharmaceuticals, Orlando, Florida Area, USA; Managing Director, Transbridge Integrated Industries (Nigeria) Limited; and Edo State Commissioner of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs between June 2022 and July 2023 under Gover- nor Godwin Obaseki. That was his last station of public service before he was crowned the King of Ososo Kingdom early January 2024.

A spiritual journey

An elated Bamidele Obaitan (Okuo- du III), who spoke to New Telegraph, described his ascension to the throne as a spiritual journey. “It has been a spiritual journey for me,’’ he said. This is understandable when you realise that the new king is not the first son of the late oba, but the second son. The first son by divine providence was passed over for Obatian, who was chosen, according to the people, by God and the ancestors as the oba. In recent history of Ososo’s king- ship, this would be the second time that such is occurring as the grandfather of Obaitan, who the new oba is named after, was the second son of his parents too but was divinely chosen as his eldest brother was passed over. History, you would say has repeated itself, hence when asked on his on his choice as the new king, he went spiritual and rhetorical, ‘‘do I feel it would be me? No. The reason is that I have a senior brother. But there has also been a time when the second son ascended the throne. So, it is not like it is the first time a second son was made to sit on the throne. There is a belief that the Ososo throne selects who sits on it. My grandfather, whom title I share, he was Okuodo II, was a second son. It is a throne that selects who will sit on it.

“For me, it is a new dawn for Ososo Kingdom and the possibilities are endless to elevate and develop Ososo’s God given potentials” On what the traditional institution will gain from his experience as a trained Pharmacist, who have served the state as a formal Commissioner, he said, “Though my stay in government was short, it will be impactful for the Ososo Kingdom and people of Edo State. ‘‘Anyone can observe that when people get power, they feel like they are God and begin to oppress people. I have never felt that way, my father was a humble man. I am also humble, because I believe that it is God that gives power. ‘‘I believe that when you are placed with power over others that power should come with responsibility over the people. You must be humble in discharging your duties. But the most important thing is to serve the people.’’

Making Ososo a tourist destination

Expectations from the new oba are high as people expect him to quickly settle down and begin the task of turn- ing the fortunes of the community and people around. One of the areas that the people expectation is very high is in tourism. This is quite obvious given the fact that the new oba was a former Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs in Edo. Secondly, Ososo is rich and naturally endowed with a lot of tourist attractions. To this end, people expect him to bring to bear on his new calling his experience in the business circle and public service to attract investors to his community and make it a first choice tourist destination. For many, the starting point for the oba would be to seek to take over the Ososo Tourist Centre, one of the oldest tourist assets of Edo State that was passed down from the time of Midwest region but sadly, successive governments have failed to make good use of the asset. Perhaps another opportunity beckons now for the new oba to seek to bring his magic wand in transforming the tourist centre, into a thriving asset for the benefit of his people and the entire state. Aware of this burden and call to duty, the oba noted, “Regarding our traditional institution, we have a rich tradition, rich culture.

Edo is rich in culture. The great Benin Empire, which all of us came from is a great empire and we have every reason to be proud and show the world whom we are. ‘‘Ososo is part of that empire and I believe that we all need to do a good job in packaging and marketing what we have in terms of culture. It is our way of life, dance, food and attire and sell it to the world. ‘‘Create an enabling environment for tourists to come and enjoy what we have. This depreciation of naira will turn around, that is when we put the right policies in place, foreigners will come and enjoy what we have. ‘‘The governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has started it, he has done so well for us in that area. If we follow that trajectory and up skills our manpower and environs.’’

Traditional institution

One area of paramount interest to Bamidele Obaitan (Okuodu III) is the traditional institution, as he charged the government to focus on rebuilding the traditional institution into a formidable force again as it has been relegated to the backwaters of history over the years. According to him, “traditional rulers are relegated and sometimes made to account for what they are not responsible for. You can’t relegate somebody to the background and at the same time ask him to account for what is happening in his community. ‘‘How can he do that? I have worked in many places overseas in hospital and other management positions. One thing I know is that you can’t expect your team to perform when you have not given them what they need to work with .That is where traditional rulers are now. You want them to be effective, without giving them the recourses needed. ‘‘I am sure that you know that traditional rulers have been kidnapped and killed. They get a little pay, no security, they don’t have ways to enforce laws in their communities. ‘‘A lot is happening in our communities, there is cultism, Kidnapping and how does a traditional ruler control that and even ‘Yahoo Boys’ have more resources than traditional rulers.’’

Edo 2024 governorship election

As a former high ranking public officer and politician and now a revered traditional ruler in the state, he spared some thoughts for the people and the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state on September 21, 2024, as he advised; “Edo people should be very careful, analytical on who to vote for as our next governor. Because who they chose will take us forward from the strong foundation Governor Godwin Obaseki has led us. ‘‘So, we just have to be very mindful of who we select. My ideal governor, regardless of party is someone who can create enabling environment for investors to come in and invest, create jobs in the private sector. If you want to call him technocrat, you can call him that. He must be balanced and understand our peculiar circumstances in Edo State and carry people along.’’