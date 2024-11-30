Ososa holds Grand Finale of Omooroyo Festival

Share

To cap up a week of funfair, frills and thrills in the ongoing annual 2024 Ososa Omooroyo Day celebrations, the grand finale of the event will take place today, Themed: “Create Hope…, in Yourself, Community and World” and in its second edition after an interregnum of about 30 years,

The Gbegande of Ososa, His Royal Majesty, Oba Mojeed Adetoye Alatise explained that successes of the first edition and its accompanying positive outcomes is a testament to the truth that the annual ‘Ososa Omooroyo Day” celebrations has come to stay as a cultural event of note among others in its mould.

Oba Alatise, speaking to journalists after in his palace during the week, saluted the tenacity of the planning committee under its Chairman, Chief Abayomi Adewunmi, for his commitment towards placing Omooroyo Ososa on the global cultural calendar.

Oba Alatise said the series of events from Monday 21, which included medical outreaches and talks, inter school debates and football competitions, display of rich Ososa cultural culinary heritage, among others are testaments to the painstaking efforts of the planning committee.

