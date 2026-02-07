OSOPADEC: AUPCTRE Seeks Aiyedatiwa’s Intervention

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) had appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to urgently intervene in the crisis rocking the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The Chairman of the Union, Comrade Sola Ademuwagun, said the Governor’s intervention would douse the tension between the management of the commission managing the 40 percent of the 13 percent oil derivation fund that accrued to the state from the federation account.

Ademuwagun said the ongoing internal warfare within the Commission is capable of leading to operational paralysis if not ad- dressed promptly, stressing that the situation has led to the continued delay of workers’ January salary.

Crisis has, in the past few days, been rocking the commission over allegations and counter allegations of financial malfeasance over purported diversion of over N463 million project funds into private accounts as well as sudden change of signatories to the Commission’s bank accounts, which led to the sudden disbursement of N90 million to unknown beneficiaries, bypassing the Commission’s accounting officer.

While expressing concern over the spilling of the escalating conflict on the social media space, the Chairman of Ademuwagun, disclosed that personal interests have superseded the Commission’s statutory mandate of focusing on developmental projects in the state’s oil-producing mandate areas.

Ademuwagun, who revealed that political leadership of the Commission had been attempting to subvert established procedure, stressed that at the top of the bureaucracy is the Administrative Secretary, describing the conflict as an assault on due process.

According to him, “Our sincere appeal is that the governor should urgently intervene in the system of OSOPADEC.

Not to probe the place but the roles of the four principal officers, the chairman, the two executive directors, and the administrative secretary should be outlined for them, and at the same time, give them a tenable organogram whereby routing of files and the system of the office is smoothly in the interest of the workers and the mandate areas.