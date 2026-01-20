Osolo Stool Legal Battle: Hearing Resumes February 6 As Fresh Applications Surface

Justice Ezekiel Oluwole Ashade of the Lagos High Court has halted further proceedings in the ongoing legal battle over the Osolo stool, following the filing of fresh applications by the defence counsel on Monday.

The judge, however, directed that all parties appear in court on February 6, 2026.

The first of the two fresh applications was filed on behalf of the Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and its Chairman, who seek to be joined in the suit as the 7th and 8th defendants.

The second motion sought a court order to stay further proceedings in the case pending the determination of an appeal filed against the court’s December 4, 2025 ruling.

Justice Ashade had on December 4, 2025, dismissed a preliminary objection filed by the first defendant, Isa Abiodun Shekoni-Faronbi, which sought to strike out the suit on the grounds that the claimant, Prince Jimmy Adetokunbo Yekini-Goloba, failed to comply with conditions precedent before filing the suit.

According to the counsel to the first defendant, Gbenga Ojo, dissatisfied with the ruling, Shekoni-Faronbi filed a Notice of Appeal dated November 17, 2025, and applied to compile and transmit the court records to the Court of Appeal.

Ojo explained: “The grounds of appeal border on the jurisdiction of this honourable Court to adjudicate over this suit, as the claimant hastily rushed to court without complying with the conditions precedent before filing this suit.”

Meanwhile, counsel to the claimant, Professor Lanre Fagbohun, confirmed receipt of the two applications and noted that he would require time to respond.

Jimmy Adetokunbo Yekini-Goloba had last year dragged Prince Shekoni-Faronbi, the Lagos State Government, and others before the court, challenging what he described as the unlawful installation of Shekoni-Faronbi as the traditional ruler of Isolo.

In the suit marked LD/13362/2005, Yekini-Goloba seeks to be declared the rightful successor to the Osolo of Isolo throne, citing the rotational arrangement among the ruling houses in Isolo and the endorsement of the Alagbeji Ruling House.

According to the claimant, he was selected by the Alagbeji Ruling House as their candidate through an Ifa consultation and a transparent voting process.

The defendants in the case include Prince Shekoni-Faronbi, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Chieftaincy Committee of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, and the Executive Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government.

Shekoni-Faronbi was installed as the new Osolo of Isolo on March 28, 2025, following the demise of the former monarch, Oba Kabir Adelaja Agbabiaka, who passed away in 2024.