Hearing is set to continue February 20th, in a suit instituted by Prince Jimmy Adetokunbo Yekini-Goloba, filed against Prince Isa Abiodun Shekoni-Faronbi, and six others, seeking to upturn the installation of Shekoni-Faronbi as the Osolo of Isolo.

This follows the dismissal of the Stay of Proceedings Application filed by Counsel to the First defendant, Mr Gbenga Ojo, before the court. In the suit No: LD/13362GCM/2025,

Yekini-Goloba is seeking a court declaration affirming him as the rightful successor to the throne based on the rotational arrangement among the three ruling houses in Isolo and the decision of the Alagbeji Ruling House, which he claims is next in line to produce the monarch.

The defendants include Prince Shekoni-Faronbi, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice,

the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Chieftaincy Committee of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, and the Executive Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government.